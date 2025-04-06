Property Focus: Take a look at this old school hall near Leamington that's been turned into a home

The five-bed property is located in Church Hill in Bishops Tachbrook and has been put up for sale for offers over £1,000,000 with estate agents Sheldon Bosley Knight.

According to the agents, the building is believed to originally date from the late 1700s and located in the older part of the village.

It is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring a large open plan kitchen/living/dining area. There is also a snug, study and utility room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms as well as three bathrooms – two of these being ensuites.

The second floor space could be used as a fifth bedroom.

Outside, the garden features a lawn as well as a patio section and two decked areas.

For more information contact Sheldon Bosley Knight on: 01926 430 555.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160048055

1 . Church Hill, Bishops Tachbrook The entranceway. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

2 . Church Hill, Bishops Tachbrook The open plan kitchen/living/dining area. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight

3 . Church Hill, Bishops Tachbrook The open plan kitchen and living area. Photo: Sheldon Bosley Knight