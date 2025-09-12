Property Focus: Take a look at this period cottage in Warwick - with the castle as its neighbour

The home in Castle Street has been listed with a guide price of £875,000 with estate agents Margetts.

Describing the property, the estate agent said: “Believed to date back to 1560, this charming character period cottage adjoins the Castle wall and provides a rare opportunity to acquire a charming town centre cottage, full of history and character.

"Formerly two cottages, now joined as one, the property offers well planned accommodation, extended by present owners and oozing with charm.”

The home is set across three levels – with one being a cellar.

On the ground floor there is a lounge, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen and a utility room.

The first floor features the three bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and an additional bathroom.

Outside, the garden features patio areas and an artificial lawn.

For more information contact Margetts on: 01926 293575 or go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166918424#

1 . Castle Street, Warwick The lounge. Photo: Margetts

2 . Castle Street, Warwick The breakfast room and kitchen area. Photo: Margetts

3 . Castle Street, Warwick Part of the breakfast room area. Photo: Margetts