Property Focus: Take a look at this period country home near Southam that comes with a swimming pool and stables

This photo gallery takes a look at a largely Georgian period home located in the village of Ladbroke.

A largely Georgian period home that comes with its own stables and swimming pool has been put up for sale.

Ladbroke House, which is located off Banbury Road in Ladbroke, has been placed on the market for £2,500,000 with estate agents Godfrey Payton.

The main property is set across three floors and features six bedrooms. There are also many reception rooms – including a library.

As well as the main house, there is also a detached four-bed bungalow on the site.

Ladbroke House is also in around 12 acres of land, which is made up of gardens, grazing land, a swimming pool and a pond.

There is also a courtyard with stables, stores, a barn and a workshop.

Godfrey Payton is due to host an open day at the home by appointment only on May 26. More information call: 01926 895542

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134577659

