Property Focus: Take a look at this period property in a village near Rugby

Known as Hawthorne Gardens, the four bed home is located in Church Road in Long Itchington.

The property has been put on the market with a guide price of £825,000 with estate agents Belvoir.

According to the agents, the front part of the house is more than 400 years old and inside the property there are wooden beams and period details.

The home is set across two levels, with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, and an open plan kitchen and family room.

On the first floor there are the four bedrooms – two with ensuites – as well as a separate family bathroom.

Outside there are several garden areas, including a courtyard garden and a rear garden with a lawn, patio area, and a brick shed with power.

1 . Hawthorne Gardens, Church Road in Long Itchington The original front part of the house is believed to be over 400 years old. Photo: Belvoir

2 . Hawthorne Gardens, Church Road in Long Itchington The sitting room. Photo: Belvoir

3 . Hawthorne Gardens, Church Road in Long Itchington The kitchen. Photo: Belvoir