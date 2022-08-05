Property Focus: take a look at this pretty cottage in Ladbroke

A pretty cottage in a village near Leamington has gone on the market in the past few days.

Estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke Property say that Village Farm in Ladbroke, for sale for £485,000, is proving to be very popular on social media.

The Grade II listed English country cottage has three bedrooms, three bathrooms (one being a downstairs shower room and another an en suite), two living spaces including a living room and kitchen/diner with a pantry and characterful features including a log burner, original beams and exposed brickwork.

Restoration and redecoration of the external windows and doors has been carried out and a new wool carpet has been fitted on top floor landing and in all bedrooms.

The current owners have replaced the velux windows with conversation roof lights and a full renovation of the bathroom suites has been carried out along with a restoration of the wooden garden room.

The property, located on Southam Road, is in the B council tax band and the broadband speed for the area is said to reach up to 100mbps.

For more information about the cottage or to book a viewing call 07971 955997 or visit https://www.mrandmrsclarke.com/property/village-farm-warwickshire/

