Property Focus: Take a look at this £1.1m home in Kenilworth with countryside views

The property, which is located in Birmingham Road, has been listed for £1,100,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.
Describing the home, the estate agents said: “Set in a peaceful rural spot overlooking farmland, Chasefield is a beautifully extended 1930s/40s detached home that offers space, character, and a wonderfully private setting just minutes from Kenilworth town centre.”
The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring a lounge and a large living room as well as a kitchen which leads to a breakfast room.
There is also a study, utility room and a wine store.
On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.
Outside, the rear garden features a patio, a greenhouse, a lawn, as well as a stream which joins Finham Brook.
For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458.
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164707661#