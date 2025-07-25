Property Focus: Take a look at this £1.1m home in Kenilworth with countryside views

The property, which is located in Birmingham Road, has been listed for £1,100,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

Describing the home, the estate agents said: “Set in a peaceful rural spot overlooking farmland, Chasefield is a beautifully extended 1930s/40s detached home that offers space, character, and a wonderfully private setting just minutes from Kenilworth town centre.”

The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring a lounge and a large living room as well as a kitchen which leads to a breakfast room.

There is also a study, utility room and a wine store.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden features a patio, a greenhouse, a lawn, as well as a stream which joins Finham Brook.

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164707661#

1 . Birmingham Road, Kenilworth The entranceway. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

2 . Birmingham Road, Kenilworth The lounge. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

3 . Birmingham Road, Kenilworth The living room. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

4 . Birmingham Road, Kenilworth The kitchen leading to the breakfast room. Photo: Pittaway Thompson