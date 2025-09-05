Property Focus: Take a look at this £1.35m home in Leek Wootton

The five-bed property in Hill Wootton Road has been listed with a guide price of £1,350,000 with estate agents Peter Clarke.
It is set across three levels – and the ground floor has a ‘feature staircase’ within the reception hall.
The ground floor also features a drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room, a pantry a dining room, a study and a utility room.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms – all with ensuites – another bathroom, and a study area/playroom. There is also access to a balcony from the landing.
The second floor features the two remaining bedrooms and another bathroom.
Outside there is a terrace, a lawn and a second terrace at the bottom of the garden.
There is also a triple garage, which has converted living areas including the loft space.
For more information contact Peter Clarke on: 01926 351130.
