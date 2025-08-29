The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,400,000.placeholder image
Property Focus: Take a look at this £1.4m 16th century home in a village near Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 16:48 BST
A Grade II listed 16th century home in a village near Warwick has been put up for sale.

Known as Beauchamp House, the five-bed home is located in Sherbourne.

It has been listed with a guide price of £1,400,000 with estate agents Hamptons.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “Nestled in the heart of the idyllic and historic village of Sherbourne, Beauchamp House is a beautifully presented 16th-century detached home, brimming with charm, character, and period features.”

The property is set across two floors – with the ground floor featuring reception rooms, a kitchen, dining room, utility room and a study.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms as well as a study. There are also three bathrooms.

The property is also set in around about two thirds of an acre, and include a lawn, summerhouse and a brook.

For more information contact Hamptons on: 01789 334 565.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/87273702#

