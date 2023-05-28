Property focus: Take a look at this £1.75m bungalow with sweeping countryside views up for sale in south Warwickshire

This gallery looks at the four-bed property which has been updated and renovated throughout by its current owners.

A four bedroom bungalow with countryside views that has been updated and renovated has been put on the market £1.75 million.

The 2,000 sq ft property in Lane End, Langley, sits in the Stratford, Henley-in-Arden and Warwick triangle.

It was originally constructed in a contemporary style in 1959 but was completely renovated throughout by the current owners around five years ago.

Kathy Griffiths, head of premium at DM & Co. Homes which is marketing the property, said: “It’s unusual enough to find a bungalow built on such a grand scale, especially in an elevated position with spectacular views across 15 acres of open countryside.

“But when you see the care and attention to detail that has been taken in the total renovation of the property, it really does warrant the description ‘spectacular’.

“Approached via a private drive, with ample parking, pretty fore-gardens, with a double garage, this gorgeous bungalow boasts over 2,000 sq ft of very well laid out accommodation.

“This includes a fabulous open plan living space divided into a living area, modern kitchen and large dining area all with beautiful views, leading through to four double bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms including a show-stopping principal bedroom.”

Kathy also said that there is also potential to extend or even redevelop the site, subject to planning permission.

More details of the bungalow are available at: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/4-bed-for-sale-stratford-upon-avon/529845 or by emailing Kathy Griffiths at: [email protected]

1 . The bungalow in Lane End, Langley The lounge. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

2 . The bungalow in Lane End, Langley The open plan kitchen/dining room. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

3 . The bungalow in Lane End, Langley The study. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

4 . The property in Lane End, Langley The main bedroom. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes