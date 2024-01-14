Property Focus: Take a look at this £1.8million barn conversion near Kenilworth with countryside views

The photo gallery takes a look at the property which was originally built in 1865.

A £1.8million barn conversion in village near Kenilworth has been put on the market.

Known as ‘Swallows Barn’, the four bed home is located in Honiley and is being marketed by estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

Describing the property the agents said: “Originally built in 1865, this converted barn offers a truly unique living experience, offering total privacy and tranquillity with breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside.”

Two of the bedrooms are located on the ground floor with four bathrooms and the other two bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The home is also situated in two acres of land featuring lawned areas and a paddock. There are also some outbuildings, which surround a courtyard.

