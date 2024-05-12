Property Focus: Take a look at this £1m Victorian villa in Kenilworth 'steeped in 170 years of history'

A six-bed Victorian villa in Kenilworth has been put up for sale.

The home, known as Dell House in Upper Ladyes Hill, has been listed for £1,000,000 with estate agents Brendan Petticrew & Partners.

The estate agent described the property as “a Victorian marvel steeped in over 170 years of history”.

It is set across four levels – with the entrance leading into the ground floor, featuring a living room and an open plan kitchen diner.

On lower ground floor, there is another living room, as well as a kitchen/utility room, another spare room, a shower room, toilet and store.

The first and second floors feature six bedrooms, with two bathrooms on the first floor.

The front of the property overlooks a woodland area and there is a walled rear garden with a patio.

For more information contact Brendan Petticrew & Partners on: 01926 566066.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/147670607

