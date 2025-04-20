The property has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000.The property has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this £2.5m farmhouse with 30 acres of land in a village near Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
A farmhouse in a village near Warwick that is also set in 30 acres of land has been put on the market.

The property, which is in Wasperton Lane in Barford, has been listed with a guide price of £2,500,000 with estate agents Radnor Martin.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “A superb family home nestled in its own glorious haven near Warwick.

"An exquisite family farmhouse which has been extended and renovated during the current owners 50-year tenure.”

The home is set across two levels – with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms for the main house as well as two bathrooms.

The property also had an annex which has another two bedrooms.

Outside, there are garden areas, a barn as well as farmland all adding to around 30 acres.

For more information contact Radnor Martin on: 01933 228541.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160814975#

The entranceway.

1. Wasperton Lane, Barford

The entranceway. Photo: Radnor Martin

The kitchen.

2. Wasperton Lane, Barford

The kitchen. Photo: Radnor Martin

One of the hallways.

3. Wasperton Lane, Barford

One of the hallways. Photo: Radnor Martin

One of the reception rooms.

4. Wasperton Lane, Barford

One of the reception rooms. Photo: Radnor Martin

