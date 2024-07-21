Property Focus: Take a look at this £2m home near Southam with its own pool and bar

Known as Oak Tree House, the five-bed home in Bascote Heath has been listed for offers over £2,000,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.
The property is set over three levels - with the lower ground floor featuring a snooker room and a spiral staircase to the entertainment room on the ground floor, which features a bar and access to the indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room.
On the ground floor there are also reception rooms as well as a kitchen/breakfast room and study.
The first floor features the five bedrooms as well as five bathrooms. The main bedroom also has a balcony.
Outside there is a large patio terrace as well as lawned areas.
There is also a two storey garage.
For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386
