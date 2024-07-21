The property has been listed for offers over £2,000,000.The property has been listed for offers over £2,000,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this £2m home near Southam with its own pool and bar

By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
A home near Southam that has its own indoor swimming pool and a bar has been put on the market.

Known as Oak Tree House, the five-bed home in Bascote Heath has been listed for offers over £2,000,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The property is set over three levels - with the lower ground floor featuring a snooker room and a spiral staircase to the entertainment room on the ground floor, which features a bar and access to the indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

On the ground floor there are also reception rooms as well as a kitchen/breakfast room and study.

The first floor features the five bedrooms as well as five bathrooms. The main bedroom also has a balcony.

Outside there is a large patio terrace as well as lawned areas.

There is also a two storey garage.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150250745

