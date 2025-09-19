Property focus: Take a look at this £3.5m Georgian country house near Warwick

Wasperton House, in Wasperton, has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The property’s origins are believed to date back to the 17th century.

Describing the property the estate agents said: “Over the centuries, Wasperton House has been home to several notable residents, including Captain William Parker, Admiral of the Fleet from 1815 to 1820, adding to its rich historical significance.”

The home is set out on three floors, with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms and a kitchen.

On the first floor there are four ensuite bedrooms – with the same again on the second floor.

The property is also set in more than seven acres of land, which includes several outbuildings, gardens, swimming pool and a hot tub.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335 860

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/167132036#

1 . Wasperton House, Wasperton One of the many reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Wasperton House, Wasperton One of the many reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . Wasperton House, Wasperton One of the reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank