Property Focus: Take a look at this refurbished 1830s home in Leamington with a stunning kitchen

The four-bed coach house in Clarendon Crescent has been placed on the market for offers over £675,000 with estate agents Yopa.

Speaking about the property the estate agents said: “Originally built in the 1830s, this home has been completely transformed in 2021 with a top-to-bottom renovation that blends historic charm with cutting-edge, energy-efficient technology. Step inside and experience the luxury.”

The home is set across two levels – with the ground floor featuring a stunning open plan kitchen/dining/living area.

There is also a study, utility room and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms – with one having an ensuite – as well as another bathroom.

Outside there is a courtyard garden.

For more information contact Yopa on: 01525 659945.

For more photos go to: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/401150

