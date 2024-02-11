Property Focus: Take a look at this Scandinavian-minimalist inspired home between Leamington and Rugby

A Scandinavian-minimalist inspired home located between Leamington and Rugby has been put up for sale.

The four-bed detached bungalow, known as The Laurels in Princethorpe, has been listed for £900,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

According to the estate agents it is an “A-rated, sustainable home filled with environmentally friendly features such as solar panels, an air-source heat pump, smart thermostat controls in each room, and highly efficient Rational windows with wooden interiors and aluminium exteriors.”

There is also an electric vehicle charger.

Inside the property there is a sitting room and study as well as a large kitchen/dining area as well as a utility room

There are also are three bathrooms – with one being an ensuite.

Outside, the property is set in almost an acre of land with a paddock.

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854458

For more photos of the property go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135363671

1 . Burnthurst Lane, Princethorpe The kitchen/dining room Photo: Pittaway Thompson

2 . Burnthurst Lane, Princethorpe The kitchen/dining room Photo: Pittaway Thompson

3 . Burnthurst Lane, Princethorpe The utility room Photo: Pittaway Thompson