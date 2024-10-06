Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning agricultural-style contemporary home in Stockton

Green Acre Barn off Napton Road was built in 2019 has a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Savills.

Catherine Scandrett from Savills said: “Situated within glorious open countryside, Green Acre Barn is a hugely impressive contemporary home set within a sizeable 8.7 acre plot.

"The unique space and quality of the house, combined with the land, make this an incredibly enticing prospect for anyone looking for connected countryside living.”

The property is set over two levels – with the ground floor featuring a large open plan kitchen/dining/living room area, a gym, sitting room and bedroom.

On the first floor there is a sitting area overlooking the open plan living space, as well as four more bedrooms – two with ensuites – and another bathroom.

Outside, there is a garden, terraces and a private lake.

For more information and photos go to: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbbarsbas240137

1 . Green Acre Barn, Stockton The open plan living room/kitchen/dining area. Photo: Savills/Ben Nicholson

2 . Green Acre Barn, Stockton The open plan living room area. Photo: Savills/Ben Nicholson

3 . Green Acre Barn, Stockton The open plan kitchen and dining area which also leads to the living area. Photo: Savills/Ben Nicholson