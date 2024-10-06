The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,750,000The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,750,000
Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning agricultural-style contemporary home in Stockton

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:17 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 17:24 GMT
A stunning agricultural-style contemporary home in Stockton with nearly nine acres of land has been put on the market.

Green Acre Barn off Napton Road was built in 2019 has a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Savills.

Catherine Scandrett from Savills said: “Situated within glorious open countryside, Green Acre Barn is a hugely impressive contemporary home set within a sizeable 8.7 acre plot.

"The unique space and quality of the house, combined with the land, make this an incredibly enticing prospect for anyone looking for connected countryside living.”

The property is set over two levels – with the ground floor featuring a large open plan kitchen/dining/living room area, a gym, sitting room and bedroom.

On the first floor there is a sitting area overlooking the open plan living space, as well as four more bedrooms – two with ensuites – and another bathroom.

Outside, there is a garden, terraces and a private lake.

For more information and photos go to: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbbarsbas240137

The open plan living room/kitchen/dining area.

The open plan living room area.

The open plan kitchen and dining area which also leads to the living area.

One of the reception rooms.

