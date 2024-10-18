Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning apartment on Leamington's iconic Parade

Located at the top of the Parade near Christchurch Gardens, the property has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The estate agents describe the apartment as a home “which beautifully combines modern style with character features right in the heart of Leamington Spa’s town centre on the famous Parade.”

The apartment is set across two levels – a ground floor and a lower ground floor.

On the ground floor there is an open plan kitchen with a curved island and family room, which also features a glass spiral staircase.

The lower ground floor features an office, utility room and three bedrooms with ensuites.

The main bedroom has a large ensuite with his and hers sinks, walk in shower and Japanese style deep soak bath.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153910016

