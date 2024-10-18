The kitchen.The kitchen.
The kitchen.

Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning apartment on Leamington's iconic Parade

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 17:16 BST
A modern apartment in the heart of Leamington has been put up for sale.

Located at the top of the Parade near Christchurch Gardens, the property has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The estate agents describe the apartment as a home “which beautifully combines modern style with character features right in the heart of Leamington Spa’s town centre on the famous Parade.”

The apartment is set across two levels – a ground floor and a lower ground floor.

On the ground floor there is an open plan kitchen with a curved island and family room, which also features a glass spiral staircase.

The lower ground floor features an office, utility room and three bedrooms with ensuites.

The main bedroom has a large ensuite with his and hers sinks, walk in shower and Japanese style deep soak bath.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153910016

The property has been listed with guide price of £950,000. Photo by Google Streetview.

1. The Parade, Leamington

The property has been listed with guide price of £950,000. Photo by Google Streetview. Photo: Google

The kitchen.

2. The Parade, Leamington

The kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country

The family room section.

3. The Parade, Leamington

The family room section. Photo: Fine and Country

The spiral staircase leading from the ground floor to the lower ground floor.

4. The Parade, Leamington

The spiral staircase leading from the ground floor to the lower ground floor. Photo: Fine and Country

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusLeamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice