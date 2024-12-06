Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning barn conversion in Leamington

The property, known as Field Barn, is located in Leicester Lane and has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The home is described as being in a ‘semi rural location’ in ‘the desirable North Leamington’ and features countryside views.

It is set over two floors, with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and a bedroom.

The property also has features exposed beams, some dating back to 1807.

The first floor features the four remaining bedrooms as well as two bathrooms – with one being an ensuite.

Outside the gardens feature lawns, patios and a timber home office outbuilding.

There is also a double garage.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos and a video go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/155143298#

1 . Leicester Lane, Leamington The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,450,000. Photo: Fine and Country

2 . Leicester Lane, Leamington The entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country

3 . Leicester Lane, Leamington One of the reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country

4 . Leicester Lane, Leamington One of the reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country