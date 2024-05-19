Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Georgian home in Leamington up for sale for the first time in 20 years

Known as Comber House in Union Road, the home has been listed for offers more than £1,750,000 with estate agents Properly.

According to the agents, the property dates back 200 years and was originally built as one of Leamington’s Gentleman’s Residences on a five acre plot that included the Dell Park.

It has also been a finishing school and a guest house.

The home is set across four levels – with the lower ground floor featuring a self contained two bedroom apartment.

On the ground floor there are several reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and access to the courtyard.

The first floor has five of the bedrooms with ensuites – with a sixth bedroom on the second floor.

Outside, the garden features a lawn, a patio and a home office.

