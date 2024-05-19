The property has been listed for offers in excess of £1,750,000.The property has been listed for offers in excess of £1,750,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Georgian home in Leamington up for sale for the first time in 20 years

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th May 2024, 16:04 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 16:42 BST
A stunning Georgian home in Leamington has been up for sale for the first time in 20 years.

Known as Comber House in Union Road, the home has been listed for offers more than £1,750,000 with estate agents Properly.

According to the agents, the property dates back 200 years and was originally built as one of Leamington’s Gentleman’s Residences on a five acre plot that included the Dell Park.

It has also been a finishing school and a guest house.

The home is set across four levels – with the lower ground floor featuring a self contained two bedroom apartment.

On the ground floor there are several reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and access to the courtyard.

The first floor has five of the bedrooms with ensuites – with a sixth bedroom on the second floor.

Outside, the garden features a lawn, a patio and a home office.

For more information contact Properly on: 020 7459 4400

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/148088810

