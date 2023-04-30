Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning gothic Tudor home in Barford - that was moved piece by piece from Warwick

This photo gallery takes a look at an ornate Gothic Tudor designed home, which is said to have been coveted by James Bond star Roger Moore.

A stunning gothic Tudor designed home in Barford - that was moved piece by piece from its original site in Warwick – has been put up for sale.

The four-bed property, which is known as Barford Lodge, has been listed for £1,000,000 with estate agent Jane Lees.

The Grade II Listed property, which is set out across one level, is located off Church Lane in the village.

Barford Lodge also has a rich history.

In the description Jane Lees said: “In 1872, an American gentleman decided he loved this house so much that he had it painstakingly dismantled piece by piece and moved from its original location in Warwick, where it is believed to have stood since the 16th century as a Toll House, and set about rebuilding the property in its new home in Barford as the Lodge House to Watchbury House.

“And in more recent times, it is said to have been coveted by non other that 007, Roger Moore.”

Some refurbishment work has taken place at the property, with a refitted kitchen and family bathroom.

Barford Lodge is also set in 0.6 of an acre of grounds and the garden area is made up of lawned areas and a terrace.

For more information contact Jane Lees at: [email protected] or by calling: 07484 713455.

For more pictures of the property go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133790513

