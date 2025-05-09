The property has been listed with a guide price of £1.5million.placeholder image
The property has been listed with a guide price of £1.5million.

Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning home near Warwick Castle - with its own Victorian ballroom

By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th May 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 17:16 BST
A stunning Grade II listed property in Warwick that is located just a stone’s throw away from Warwick Castle has been put on the market.

The five bed home, which is in the town’s iconic Mill Street, has been listed with a guide price of £1.5million with estate agents Fine and Country.

It is set over four levels, with the lower ground floor having a cellar and storage areas.

The ground floor features several reception rooms – including an orangery – and there is also a large kitchen.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms as well as two bathrooms and a vaulted ceiling Victorian ballroom with an original fireplace.

The second floor features the two remaining bedrooms and another bathroom.

Outside there is a walled with a lawn and a terrace.

An open house is due to be held on May 17 by appointment only. For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161726411#

The entranceway.

1. Mill Street, Warwick

The entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country

The living room.

2. Mill Street, Warwick

The living room. Photo: Fine and Country

The living room.

3. Mill Street, Warwick

The living room. Photo: Fine and Country

The sitting room.

4. Mill Street, Warwick

The sitting room. Photo: Fine and Country

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusGrade IIVictorian
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice