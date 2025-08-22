Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Leamington home that would set you back more than £1.5m

The property in Mill Road has been listed with a guide price of £1,675,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “Situated in a serene and secluded location, just moments from the picturesque River Leam and the beautiful Jephson Gardens, this remarkable home offers a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and convenience."

The home is set across two levels – with the ground floor featuring a large kitchen/dining/family room, a utility room, a lounge, a sitting room and a study.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and a family bathroom.

Outside, the garden features a patio, a lawn as well as a gate giving access to Mill Gardens.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166067873#

1 . Mill Road, Leamington The kitchen/dining/family room. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Mill Road, Leamington The kitchen/dining/family room. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . Mill Road, Leamington Looking out into the garden from the kitchen/dining/family room. Photo: Knight Frank