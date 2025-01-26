The property has been listed with guide price of £1,295,000.The property has been listed with guide price of £1,295,000.
Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning period farmhouse in a village near Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Jan 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 15:59 BST
A period farmhouse in a village near Warwick has been put up for sale.

The five bed property called Shrewley House, is located in Hockley Road in Shrewley has been listed with a guide price of £1,295,000 with estate agents EB&P.

The estate agents said the “property, which has been a farmhouse for 350 years, is mainly a Georgian build, with some older parts dating back to Elizabethan times, along with a Victorian addition.”

It is set across four levels – which includes a cellar.

The ground floor features a dining room, breakfast room, kitchen, sitting room as well as a utility room and study.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, three en-suites and another bathroom. Another bedroom and bathroom are located on the second floor.

The property is set in around 1.1acres, which includes lawn areas and patios.

For more information contact EB&P on: 01564 331105.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/157012571#

The kitchen.

1. Hockley Road, Shrewley

The kitchen. Photo: EB&P

The kitchen and dining area,

2. Hockley Road, Shrewley

The kitchen and dining area, Photo: EB&P

The kitchen area.

3. Hockley Road, Shrewley

The kitchen area. Photo: EB&P

One of the reception rooms.

4. Hockley Road, Shrewley

One of the reception rooms. Photo: EB&P

