Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning £1.3 million period home near Leamington town centre

A stunning period home close to Leamington town centre has been put on the market.

The four-bed property is known as Endwood and is located in Upper Holly Walk.

It has been listed for £1,350,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The estate agents say the property dates back to 1864 and has retained many period features including high ceilings, decorative ceiling coving and cornicing, sash windows and deep skirting boards.

The ground floor features a dining room, office and a large drawing room.

The kitchen features large sash windows and a central island as well as three ovens, a coffee machine and a wine cooler.

According to Knight Frank, the current owners also recently converted part of the property to create a separate live-work unit (sui generis). It has its own private entrance, private parking space and outdoor seating area.

The kitchen also features a concealed entrance into the self-contained accommodation, which is designed to look like kitchen units.

There is also a further staircase, which leads down to the cellar and a half landing with access to the cloakroom.

The cellar features a gym/cinema room, changing room, boiler room, a store, utility and the original wine cellar.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a built-in cupboard and an en-suite bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms which share a family bathroom.

Bedroom four occupies the whole of the second floor, which is accessed by a spiral staircase from the first floor landing.

The garden is south easterly facing and features decked areas as well as lawn areas.

There is also a graveled area with parking for three cars. There is a separate parking area located behind a gate accessed from Campion Terrace.

To the side of the property is a paved area, which provides a separate outdoor area from the main garden.

For more information call Knight Frank on 01789 611045.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/114180797#/?channel=RES_BUY

