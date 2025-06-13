Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning £1m home in a 'highly desirable' area of Leamington

The four-bed property in Hopton Crofts has been listed with a guide price of £1million with estate agents Fine and Country.

The estate agent described the home as being in a “highly desirable” area of north Leamington “within the catchment area of fantastic schools”.

It is set across three levels, with the ground floor featuring a kitchen/breakfast room, which leads to a family room and a utility room.

There is also a separate dining room, a living room and a garden room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, with one featuring a dressing room and ensuite, a family bathroom and a study.

The second floor could be used as the fourth bedroom or another recreational space.

Outside, the garden featured a lawn and a patio.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163289516#

1 . Hopton Crofts, Leamington The kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country

2 . Hopton Crofts, Leamington The kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country

3 . Hopton Crofts, Leamington The dining room. Photo: Fine and Country