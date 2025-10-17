Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning £3m Grade II listed Jacobean home in Warwick

Marble House in Cocksparrow Street has been listed with a guide price of £3million with estate agents Fine and Country.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “Constructed in local Ashlar Sandstone in circa 1650, it has been lovingly restored to incorporate modern living.”

The home is set across six levels, including a wine cellar and attic storage.

The ground floor features several reception rooms, a kitchen and a utility room.

The bedrooms are spread across the first, second and third floors and there are also several bathrooms, dressing rooms and studies on the first and second floors.

An annexe is also included with the property, which is currently home to a gym, games area and cinema area.

Outside there are several garden areas – with the property being set in half an acre.

