Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning £3m Grade II listed Jacobean home in Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:37 BST
A Grade II listed Jacobean home in Warwick has been put on the market.

Marble House in Cocksparrow Street has been listed with a guide price of £3million with estate agents Fine and Country.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “Constructed in local Ashlar Sandstone in circa 1650, it has been lovingly restored to incorporate modern living.”

The home is set across six levels, including a wine cellar and attic storage.

The ground floor features several reception rooms, a kitchen and a utility room.

The bedrooms are spread across the first, second and third floors and there are also several bathrooms, dressing rooms and studies on the first and second floors.

An annexe is also included with the property, which is currently home to a gym, games area and cinema area.

Outside there are several garden areas – with the property being set in half an acre.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/168102239#

The property is Grade II listed.

Cocksparrow Street, Warwick

The property is Grade II listed. Photo: Fine and Country

The entranceway.

Cocksparrow Street, Warwick

The entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country

One of the reception rooms.

Cocksparrow Street, Warwick

One of the reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country

One of the reception rooms.

Cocksparrow Street, Warwick

One of the reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country

