Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Swiss-style chalet home in Kenilworth

Known as Glyn House, the property is located in Tainters Hill, and has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

The four-bed home is set across to two levels.

The lower ground floor features storage rooms as well as a family room and a utility room.

On the ground floor there are the bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen diner, and a lounge.

There is also an annex featuring a kitchen and living room as well as a bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, the property features wraparound gardens overlooked by a large terrace.

In the gardens there are patio areas, a lawn and trees. The nearby water tower can also be seen from the gardens and the front of the home.

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458.

For more photos of the property go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151561250

1 . Tainters Hill, Kenilworth The house has been listed for £1,250,000. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

2 . Tainters Hill, Kenilworth The kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

3 . Tainters Hill, Kenilworth The kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

4 . Tainters Hill, Kenilworth One of the reception rooms. Photo: Pittaway Thompson