The house has been listed for £1,250,000.The house has been listed for £1,250,000.
The house has been listed for £1,250,000.

Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Swiss-style chalet home in Kenilworth

By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 17:05 BST
A stunning Swiss-style chalet home in Kenilworth has been placed on the market.

Known as Glyn House, the property is located in Tainters Hill, and has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

The four-bed home is set across to two levels.

The lower ground floor features storage rooms as well as a family room and a utility room.

On the ground floor there are the bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen diner, and a lounge.

There is also an annex featuring a kitchen and living room as well as a bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, the property features wraparound gardens overlooked by a large terrace.

In the gardens there are patio areas, a lawn and trees. The nearby water tower can also be seen from the gardens and the front of the home.

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458.

For more photos of the property go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151561250

The house has been listed for £1,250,000.

1. Tainters Hill, Kenilworth

The house has been listed for £1,250,000. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

The kitchen.

2. Tainters Hill, Kenilworth

The kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

The kitchen.

3. Tainters Hill, Kenilworth

The kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

One of the reception rooms.

4. Tainters Hill, Kenilworth

One of the reception rooms. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property Focus