Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning Swiss-style chalet home in Kenilworth

Known as Glyn House, the property is located in Tainters Hill, and has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.
The four-bed home is set across to two levels.
The lower ground floor features storage rooms as well as a family room and a utility room.
On the ground floor there are the bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen diner, and a lounge.
There is also an annex featuring a kitchen and living room as well as a bedroom and bathroom.
Outside, the property features wraparound gardens overlooked by a large terrace.
In the gardens there are patio areas, a lawn and trees. The nearby water tower can also be seen from the gardens and the front of the home.
For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458.
