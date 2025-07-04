The property has been listed for £800,000.placeholder image
Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning thatched cottage nestled between Kenilworth Castle and Abbey Fields

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:42 BST
A stunning Grade II Listed thatched cottage in Kenilworth has been put on the market.

The three-bed home, which is in Castle Hill, has been listed for £800,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

According to the estate agents, the cottage dates back to 1649 and has many character features including exposed beams and leaded windows.

The home, which is also nestled between two of the town’s landmark sites – Kenilworth Castle and Abbey Fields – is set across two levels.

On the ground floor, there is a living room – which leads to a study on one side and then the dining room and kitchen on the other side.

The first floor features one family bathroom and three bedrooms. The main bedroom also has two storage areas.

Outside, the rear garden features a patio area as well as a small lawn area.

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164083829#

