Property Focus: Take a look at this Victorian farmhouse near Warwick with over 2.5 acres of land

A four-bed farmhouse near Warwick with more than 2.5 acres of land has been put on the market.

Known as Middle Gannaway, the Victorian property is located on the fringe of Norton Lindsey and has been listed with a guide price of £825,000 with estate agents Hawkins & Patterson.

The ground floor features a sitting room, a living room/study and an open plan kitchen diner, which leads out to the patio.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – as well as a family bathroom.

Outside there is a triple garage with power, lighting and an EV charging point.

The garden features a patio, lawned areas and a pond. There is a paddock which is more than 2.5 acres.

For more information contact Hawkins & Patterson on: 01564 795757

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145787375

1 . Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey The study/living room Photo: Hawkins & Patterson

2 . Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey The sitting room Photo: Hawkins & Patterson

3 . Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey The kitchen/diner Photo: Hawkins & Patterson