Property Focus: Take a look at this Victorian farmhouse near Warwick with over 2.5 acres of land

This photo gallery takes a look at the home near Norton Lindsey.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 17:11 GMT

A four-bed farmhouse near Warwick with more than 2.5 acres of land has been put on the market.

Known as Middle Gannaway, the Victorian property is located on the fringe of Norton Lindsey and has been listed with a guide price of £825,000 with estate agents Hawkins & Patterson.

The ground floor features a sitting room, a living room/study and an open plan kitchen diner, which leads out to the patio.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – one with an ensuite – as well as a family bathroom.

Outside there is a triple garage with power, lighting and an EV charging point.

The garden features a patio, lawned areas and a pond. There is a paddock which is more than 2.5 acres.

For more information contact Hawkins & Patterson on: 01564 795757

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145787375

The study/living room

1. Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey

The study/living room Photo: Hawkins & Patterson

The sitting room

2. Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey

The sitting room Photo: Hawkins & Patterson

The kitchen/diner

3. Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey

The kitchen/diner Photo: Hawkins & Patterson

The dining area leading to the garden

4. Middle Gannaway, near Norton Lindsey

The dining area leading to the garden Photo: Hawkins & Patterson

