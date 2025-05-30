The property has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000.The property has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000.
The property has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000.

Property Focus: Take a look inside ‘one of the most stunning properties in Kenilworth’ that will set you back £3.5m

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th May 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 17:00 BST
A stunning six-bed home in Kenilworth totalling more than 11,000 sq ft has been put on the market.

Known as Hobourne in Upper Spring Lane, it has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000 with Fine and Country.

The estate agent said: “An extremely rare opportunity to acquire one of the most stunning properties in Kenilworth, one of Warwickshire’s most desirable towns.

“The property also has the added benefit of planning consent to increase the living space to 19,055 sq ft to create a showstopper home fit for the pinnacle of luxury living.”

Mainly on the ground floor, there are several reception rooms and a large open plan kitchen and living area.

Five of bedrooms have ensuites and there is a connected annex featuring another bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

There is also a triple garage and the property is also sent in around two acres of land.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 897 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/162378971#

The property has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000.

1. Hobournes in Upper Spring Lane, Kenilworth

The property has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000. Photo: Fine and Country

The front of the property.

2. Hobournes in Upper Spring Lane, Kenilworth

The front of the property. Photo: Fine and Country

View of the entranceway.

3. Hobournes in Upper Spring Lane, Kenilworth

View of the entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country

The open plan kitchen and living area.

4. Hobournes in Upper Spring Lane, Kenilworth

The open plan kitchen and living area. Photo: Fine and Country

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusWarwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice