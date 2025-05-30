Property Focus: Take a look inside ‘one of the most stunning properties in Kenilworth’ that will set you back £3.5m

Known as Hobourne in Upper Spring Lane, it has been listed with a guide price of £3,500,000 with Fine and Country.

The estate agent said: “An extremely rare opportunity to acquire one of the most stunning properties in Kenilworth, one of Warwickshire’s most desirable towns.

“The property also has the added benefit of planning consent to increase the living space to 19,055 sq ft to create a showstopper home fit for the pinnacle of luxury living.”

Mainly on the ground floor, there are several reception rooms and a large open plan kitchen and living area.

Five of bedrooms have ensuites and there is a connected annex featuring another bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

There is also a triple garage and the property is also sent in around two acres of land.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 897 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/162378971#

2 . Hobournes in Upper Spring Lane, Kenilworth The front of the property. Photo: Fine and Country

3 . Hobournes in Upper Spring Lane, Kenilworth View of the entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country