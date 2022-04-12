Property Focus: Take a look inside the former Glassworks building in Warwick

Another part of Warwick’s historic past has been placed on the housing market.

The Old Glassworks in Priory Road in Warwick has been listed for £1,300,000 with Fine and Country.

According to the estate agents, the property dates back to 1845 and it was converted by the current owners around five years ago.

The Grade II Listed property is another part of Warwick’s history – being the base for William Holland’s glasswork business.

The business was known for stained glass work and decorative glass.

According to Warwickshire County Council’s archive, by 1880 the firm had become F Holt and Co, glass stainers, glaziers and gilders until the company ceased in the 1920s.

The home has more than 3500 sq. ft.

One the ground floor there is a living room, dining room, toilet, kitchen/breakfast room and a garden room.

The first floor features the master bedroom, which also has an ensuite with a sauna. There are also two additional bedrooms and a laundry room.

On the second floor there is a small kitchen area on the landing, three more bedrooms as well as two bathrooms.

The property also has a cellar.

Outside the home there are two private courtyard gardens as well as access to a private gated carpark with three spaces

Six bedrooms and four bathrooms

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 937063

For more photos go to: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122149412#/?channel=RESBUY

