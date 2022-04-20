Property Focus: Take a look inside the picturesque Grade II Listed farmhouse near Warwick

A picturesque Grade II farmhouse that is located near Warwick has been placed on the market.
Hogbrook Farm, which is off Banbury Road, has been listed for £1,100,000 with estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.
The agents describe the six-bed property as being ‘steeped in 400 years of history’.
The home has been renovated into a modern home but does still retain some original features – including exposed beams, flag stone flooring and oak floor boards.
On the ground floor there is a ‘snug’, a dining room and office as well as a kitchen with an island and an AGA.
There is also a living room, which leads into a conservatory, as well as a store and downstairs bathroom.
Moving on to the first floor, there are three bedrooms – including the master bedroom – and a bathroom,
On the second floor there are three more bedrooms as well as another bathroom and a dressing room.
The property is also set in eight acres of land – which includes a seven-acre paddock.
The grounds also feature an orchard, a pond, lawned areas and a chicken run.
There is also a summer house, which has a hot tub.
The estate agents also add that the property could have ‘equestrian potential’.
For more information call Mr and Mrs Clarke on: 0115 697 5949
To see more photos go to: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122347307#/?channel=RES_BUY