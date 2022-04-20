Property Focus: Take a look inside the picturesque Grade II Listed farmhouse near Warwick

A picturesque Grade II farmhouse that is located near Warwick has been placed on the market.

Hogbrook Farm, which is off Banbury Road, has been listed for £1,100,000 with estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

The agents describe the six-bed property as being ‘steeped in 400 years of history’.

The home has been renovated into a modern home but does still retain some original features – including exposed beams, flag stone flooring and oak floor boards.

On the ground floor there is a ‘snug’, a dining room and office as well as a kitchen with an island and an AGA.

There is also a living room, which leads into a conservatory, as well as a store and downstairs bathroom.

Moving on to the first floor, there are three bedrooms – including the master bedroom – and a bathroom,

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms as well as another bathroom and a dressing room.

The property is also set in eight acres of land – which includes a seven-acre paddock.

The grounds also feature an orchard, a pond, lawned areas and a chicken run.

There is also a summer house, which has a hot tub.

The estate agents also add that the property could have ‘equestrian potential’.

For more information call Mr and Mrs Clarke on: 0115 697 5949

To see more photos go to: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122347307#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Hogbrook Farm, Banbury Road, near Warwick The living room, which leads out into the conservatory. Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo: Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo Sales

2. Hogbrook Farm, Banbury Road, near Warwick The kitchen. Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo: Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo Sales

3. Hogbrook Farm, Banbury Road, near Warwick The kitchen. Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo: Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo Sales

4. Hogbrook Farm, Banbury Road, near Warwick The Grade II Listed property also has many of its original features - including exposed beams. Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo: Photo by Mr and Mrs Clarke Photo Sales