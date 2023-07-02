Property Focus: Take a look inside this charming farmhouse in a village near Warwick dating back to the 1580s
A stone farmhouse in a village near Warwick dating back to the 1580s has been placed on the market
Redlands Farm, which is in Lighthorne, has been listed for £1,175,000 with Complete Estate Agents.
The 10 bed property is believed to have been built in the 1580s, with may extensions being added over the years.
It is set across four floors – with one being a cellar.
The property is also set in 1.015 acres of grounds, which includes countryside views. The estate agents also say there is possibility of reinstating a swimming pool on site.
On the grounds there is also a detached building with four garage spaces and three workshops/stores/stables.
There is also a barn, an allotment area, gardens, a chicken pen, and a large parking area.
For more information call Complete Estate Agents at: 01926 351120
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136791923