Cedar Barn was converted in 2017. Photo by Knight FrankCedar Barn was converted in 2017. Photo by Knight Frank
Cedar Barn was converted in 2017. Photo by Knight Frank

Property Focus: Take a look inside this converted barn near Leamington which will set you back £1.1million

This photo gallery takes a look at the property which was converted in 2017.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

A modern barn conversion near Leamington has been place on the market.

Known as Cedar Barn, the property in Bishops Tachbrook has been listed for £1.1million with estate Agents Knight Frank.

The five-bed property, which is off Mallory Road, was converted in 2017 and has been externally clad in ‘western red cedar’.

It has also been modernised and includes things such as underfloor heating on the ground floor and hard wiring for a multimedia system.

It is set over two levels and includes a drawing room, study, garage and has three bathrooms and an additional downstairs toilet.

Outside the property there is a lawn and patio area as well as a garden store. Beyond the formal garden there is an orchard with young fruit trees, a greenhouse, vegetable garden and compost areas.

For more information about the property call Knight Frank on: 01789 335860

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133011455

The entranceway. Photo by Knight Frank

The entranceway. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

Inside the converted barn. Photo by Knight Frank

Inside the converted barn. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

The utility room. Photo by Knight Frank

The utility room. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

The study. Photo by Knight Frank

The study. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

