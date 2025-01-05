Property Focus: Take a look inside this Edwardian home in a 'highly sought after' area of Leamington

The four bed property, which is in Acacia Road, has been listed with a guide price of £900,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.
Describing the home, the estate agents said: “Being located in the highly sought after Milverton area of North Leamington this wonderful home must be seen to be appreciated.”
The property is set across four levels – with the lower ground floor featuring a recreation room and a utility room.
On the ground floor there is a living room and dining room and a kitchen.
The first floor features three bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and an additional bathroom on the level.
The fourth bedroom is located on the second floor, along with another bathroom.
Outside there is a rear garden with a patio area and a garage.
For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386.
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150811814#