Property Focus: Take a look inside this Edwardian home in a 'highly sought after' area of Leamington

The four bed property, which is in Acacia Road, has been listed with a guide price of £900,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

Describing the home, the estate agents said: “Being located in the highly sought after Milverton area of North Leamington this wonderful home must be seen to be appreciated.”

The property is set across four levels – with the lower ground floor featuring a recreation room and a utility room.

On the ground floor there is a living room and dining room and a kitchen.

The first floor features three bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and an additional bathroom on the level.

The fourth bedroom is located on the second floor, along with another bathroom.

Outside there is a rear garden with a patio area and a garage.

