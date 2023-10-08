Register
Property Focus: Take a look inside this Grade II Listed Regency villa up for sale in Leamington

This photo gallery takes a look the property which is right in the heart of Leamington.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST

A Grade II Listed Regency villa in Leamington has been put on the market.

The four-bed property in Sherbourne Place, as been listed for £1,450,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II Listed villa, which also retains some of its period features, is located in the town centre and is set over three floors.

A cellar is located on the lower ground floor, which the estate agents say could be turned into a gym or cinema room.

The ground floor has four reception rooms as well as a newly fitted kitchen and the four bedrooms and three bathrooms are located on the first floor.

There are gardens to front and rear and off-road parking through electric gates at the back of the property.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140630084

The kitchen. Photo by Fine and Country

1. Sherbourne Place, Leamington

The kitchen. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

One of the reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country

2. Sherbourne Place, Leamington

One of the reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The orangery. Photo by Fine and Country

3. Sherbourne Place, Leamington

The orangery. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The property is located in Leamington town centre. Photo by Fine and Country

4. Sherbourne Place, Leamington

The property is located in Leamington town centre. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

