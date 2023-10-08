Property Focus: Take a look inside this Grade II Listed Regency villa up for sale in Leamington

This photo gallery takes a look the property which is right in the heart of Leamington.

A Grade II Listed Regency villa in Leamington has been put on the market.

The four-bed property in Sherbourne Place, as been listed for £1,450,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II Listed villa, which also retains some of its period features, is located in the town centre and is set over three floors.

A cellar is located on the lower ground floor, which the estate agents say could be turned into a gym or cinema room.

The ground floor has four reception rooms as well as a newly fitted kitchen and the four bedrooms and three bathrooms are located on the first floor.

There are gardens to front and rear and off-road parking through electric gates at the back of the property.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140630084

1 . Sherbourne Place, Leamington The kitchen. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

2 . Sherbourne Place, Leamington One of the reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

3 . Sherbourne Place, Leamington The orangery. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country