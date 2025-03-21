Property Focus: Take a look inside this loft style apartment in Leamington that will set you back £6,000 a month

The furnished property, which is located in Bedford Street, has been listed with property agents Crabb Curtis.

Describing the property the agents said: “This incredible property forms one of three individually unique New York loft style apartments.

"A former print works and later the first ever tennis court of Leamingtons' Real Tennis club with many original features dating back to the late 1800s.”

The apartment is set over four floors – with the lower ground floor featuring a bedroom and ensuite.

The ground floor boasts a large open plan living space with 30ft high ceilings, a kitchen, a courtyard as well as a pool table and football table. There is also another bedroom.

On the first floor there is a bedroom and ensuite, with the fourth bedroom being on the second floor.

For more information contact Crabb Curtis on: 01926 293 041

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159307532?

1 . Bedford Street, Leamington The open plan ground floor of the apartment. Photo: Crabb Curtis

2 . Bedford Street, Leamington The kitchen area. Photo: Crabb Curtis

3 . Bedford Street, Leamington The property forms one of three New York loft style apartments. Photo: Crabb Curtis