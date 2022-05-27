Property Focus: Take a look inside this million pound period villa in Leamington

A period villa in Leamington has been placed on the market for a million pounds.

The four-bed property, which is in Church Hill, has been listed with estate agents ehB.

The home is located west of the town centre and is set over four levels

On the entrance to the property is via the upper ground floor, which the leads to the living room, dining room, study and lower ground floor hallway.

The lower ground floor features an open plan kitchen/breakfast room that opens out to a family/dining area with independent front access and doors to a rear patio area. There is also a utility area and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms - including one with an ensuite and another with a balcony. There is also a family bathroom on this level – which features a shower and a clawfoot bathtub.

The second floor then has the two other bedrooms – with another bathroom also on this level.

Many of the rooms also have built in shelving and bookshelves and some of the bedrooms also have wardrobes and cupboards.

Outside the property there is a rear garden that has a large patio and landscaped garden – this garden is also set over two levels.

There is also a large garage and carport.

For more information about the property contacts ehB on: 01920 750015

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123518558#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Church Hill, Leamington The living room. Photo by ehB Photo: Photo by ehB Photo Sales

2. Church Hill, Leamington The study on the upper ground floor. Photo by ehB Photo: Photo by ehB Photo Sales

3. Church Hill, Leamington The dining room on the upper ground floor. Photo by ehB Photo: Photo by ehB Photo Sales

4. Church Hill, Leamington The open plan kitchen. Photo by ehB Photo: Photo by ehB Photo Sales