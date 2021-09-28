Property Focus: Take a look inside this multi-million pound home in Hatton which is linked to Catherine Parr and the poet Byron

A Grade II listed eight-bed home in Hatton has gone on the market.

Known as the Old Rectory, the property is located in the Hatton Green area.

It has been placed on the market for £2,650,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

According to the estate agents the property dates back to 1751 and was presented in 1785 by Lady Trafford to Dr Samuel Parr, Prebend of St Paul’s Cathedral and a descendant of Catherine Parr the sixth wife of Henry VIII.

The agents also say that Parr, as the Rector of Hatton, was a scholar who is believed to have tutored at the Rectory the likes of Byron and Sheridan. they added that Parr also enlarged the property during his residency which lasted until 1825.

Knight Frank say that the property was sold by the church and split into three homes more than 50 years ago, the property has since been sympathetically restored into a single home over the last 25 years and most recently by the current owner.

On the ground floor of the home there are reception rooms including a drawing room, a family room, study and dining room.

The kitchen/breakfast room features an AGA as well as other integrated appliances. It also looks through to the conservatory.

The ground floor also features a playroom, utility and cloakroom.

The Old Rectory also has cellars which have been used as a workshop and boiler room as well as a wine cellar.

The first floor features five bedrooms, with the master bedroom including a dressing room as well as an ensuite. Two more of the bedroom on this floor also have ensuites and there is an additional family bathroom.

On the second floor there is another bedroom with an ensuite, as well as two more bedrooms with another shared bathroom.

Outside the property there us a gated driveway which has parking for several cars as well as two double garages.

The property is approached via a gated driveway providing parking for several cars and giving access to both double garages.

The Old Rectory is also wrapped by its own gardens and grounds, which totals to more than four acres. There is also a wooded area to the front of the property.

For more information about the property call Knight Frank on: 01789 611045.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113905973#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. The kitchen/dining area. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. The Old Rectory in Hatton Green, Hatton. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. The conservatory. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. One of the bedrooms. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales