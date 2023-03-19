Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
2 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
4 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
4 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
5 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
6 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
The six-bed home is set across four levels - with one being a cellar. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds
The six-bed home is set across four levels - with one being a cellar. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds
The six-bed home is set across four levels - with one being a cellar. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

Property Focus: Take a look inside this multi-million pound manor house in Moreton Morrell - complete with its own tennis court

This photo gallery takes a look at a Grade II listed manor house which has Georgian origins.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT

A multi-million pound manor house in Moreton Morrell which has its own tennis court has been placed on the market.

The six-bed Grade II Listed Moreton House, which has Georgian origins, has been put up for sale for £3,250,000 with estate agents Vaughan Reynolds.

The property is set over three floors and includes an orangery, wine cellar and a study.

There are also two ensuites and an additional family bathroom on the first floor.

There is also the potential to turn the office space in the eaves of the house into a seventh bedroom.

The home is set in around 3.41 acres of grounds, which also includes a tennis court, a walled vegetable garden, and interconnecting ponds. There is also several garden stores.

For more information call Vaughan Reynolds on: 01789 337276

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132667928

The property has Georgian origins. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

1. Moreton House, Moreton Morrell

The property has Georgian origins. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

The home is also Grade II listed. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

2. Moreton House, Moreton Morrell

The home is also Grade II listed. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

The home has Georgian origins. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

3. Moreton House, Moreton Morrell

The home has Georgian origins. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

4. Moreton House, Moreton Morrell

The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Property FocusGeorgianGrade II