This photo gallery takes a look at a Grade II listed manor house which has Georgian origins.

A multi-million pound manor house in Moreton Morrell which has its own tennis court has been placed on the market.

The six-bed Grade II Listed Moreton House, which has Georgian origins, has been put up for sale for £3,250,000 with estate agents Vaughan Reynolds.

The property is set over three floors and includes an orangery, wine cellar and a study.

There are also two ensuites and an additional family bathroom on the first floor.

There is also the potential to turn the office space in the eaves of the house into a seventh bedroom.

The home is set in around 3.41 acres of grounds, which also includes a tennis court, a walled vegetable garden, and interconnecting ponds. There is also several garden stores.

For more information call Vaughan Reynolds on: 01789 337276

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132667928

1 . Moreton House, Moreton Morrell The property has Georgian origins. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

2 . Moreton House, Moreton Morrell The home is also Grade II listed. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

3 . Moreton House, Moreton Morrell The home has Georgian origins. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds

4 . Moreton House, Moreton Morrell The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo by Vaughan Reynolds Photo: Photo by Vaughan Reynolds