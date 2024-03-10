Property Focus: Take a look inside this 'one of a kind' property in Leamington at just under £1million

A home in Leamington which as been described as “one of a kind” has been put up for sale.

The four bedroom property, known as The Garden House, is located in Kenilworth Road, and has been listed with a guide price of £995,000 with estate agents Hawkesford.

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “A sublime example of individual and unique architecture, with this property being built with sublime style by a local resident to the town in 1987.

"The property has many redeeming features, which make it truly one of a kind.”

As well as reception rooms and a kitchen, the ground floor also features a greenhouse/store and access to a courtyard garden.

Upstairs there are three bathrooms and four bedrooms.

Outside, the garden features a mix of lawn and patio areas.

1 . Kenilworth Road in Leamington The sitting room Photo: Hawkesford

2 . Kenilworth Road in Leamington The kitchen Photo: Hawkesford

3 . Kenilworth Road in Leamington The property has been listed for a guide price of £995,000. Photo: Hawkesford