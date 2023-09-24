Register
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
The property dates back to the 1700s. Photo by DM & Co. HomesThe property dates back to the 1700s. Photo by DM & Co. Homes
The property dates back to the 1700s. Photo by DM & Co. Homes

Property Focus: Take a look inside this property near Warwick which used to be blacksmiths’ cottages and a forge

This photo gallery looks at the property which dates back to the 1700s.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

A historic property near Warwick which used to be blacksmiths’ cottages and a forge has been put up for sale.

Hill Crest, which dates back to the 1700s, has been listed for offers over £600,000 with DM & Co.

The property, at Sherborne Hill, is set in around 0.75 acres and features views over the Avon Valley.

Hill Crest and Old Forge Cottage are the two former blacksmiths’ cottages that now form one four-bed residence and although it is currently a home, it was previously a B&B.

The ground floor features reception rooms, character beams and quarry tile flooring and a conservatory.

One of the bedrooms is also on the ground floor and the remaining three with three bathrooms are on the first floor.

Outbuildings on the site include a store room, utility room and workshop.

For more information go to: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/4-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-sherbourne-hill-warwick/522431 or call Solihull agents DM & Co on: 01564 777314.

The lounge. Photo by DM & Co. Homes

1. Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick

The lounge. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

The property has been listed for offers over £600,000. Photo by DM & Co. Homes

2. Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick

The property has been listed for offers over £600,000. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

The kitchen. Photo by DM & Co. Homes

3. Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick

The kitchen. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

The sitting room. Photo by DM & Co. Homes

4. Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick

The sitting room. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusSolihull