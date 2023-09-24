Property Focus: Take a look inside this property near Warwick which used to be blacksmiths’ cottages and a forge

This photo gallery looks at the property which dates back to the 1700s.

A historic property near Warwick which used to be blacksmiths’ cottages and a forge has been put up for sale.

Hill Crest, which dates back to the 1700s, has been listed for offers over £600,000 with DM & Co.

The property, at Sherborne Hill, is set in around 0.75 acres and features views over the Avon Valley.

Hill Crest and Old Forge Cottage are the two former blacksmiths’ cottages that now form one four-bed residence and although it is currently a home, it was previously a B&B.

The ground floor features reception rooms, character beams and quarry tile flooring and a conservatory.

One of the bedrooms is also on the ground floor and the remaining three with three bathrooms are on the first floor.

Outbuildings on the site include a store room, utility room and workshop.

For more information go to: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/4-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-sherbourne-hill-warwick/522431 or call Solihull agents DM & Co on: 01564 777314.

1 . Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick The lounge. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

2 . Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick The property has been listed for offers over £600,000. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes

3 . Hill Crest in Sherborne Hill, near Warwick The kitchen. Photo by DM & Co. Homes Photo: DM & Co. Homes