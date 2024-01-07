Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.2million home located in a village near Leamington

This gallery looks at the five-bed home in Hunningham.

A five-bed home in a village near Leamington has been listed for £1.2million.

Fairmont House in Hunningham is set in around a quarter acre of grounds.

The ground floor of the home features a kitchen and breakfast room as well as a separate dining room, lounge and a study.

Three of the double bedrooms also have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.

It also features a summerhouse.

For more information contact Brendan Petticrew and Partners on: 01920 455465

1 . Fairmont House, Hunningham The entranceway Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners

2 . Fairmont House, Hunningham The lounge Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners

3 . Fairmont House, Hunningham The kitchen and breakfast room Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners