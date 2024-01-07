Register
BREAKING
The five-bed property in HunninghamThe five-bed property in Hunningham
The five-bed property in Hunningham

Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.2million home located in a village near Leamington

This gallery looks at the five-bed home in Hunningham.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT

A five-bed home in a village near Leamington has been listed for £1.2million.

Fairmont House in Hunningham is set in around a quarter acre of grounds.

The ground floor of the home features a kitchen and breakfast room as well as a separate dining room, lounge and a study.

Three of the double bedrooms also have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.

It also features a summerhouse.

For more information contact Brendan Petticrew and Partners on: 01920 455465

The entranceway

1. Fairmont House, Hunningham

The entranceway Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners

The lounge

2. Fairmont House, Hunningham

The lounge Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners

The kitchen and breakfast room

3. Fairmont House, Hunningham

The kitchen and breakfast room Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners

The dining room

4. Fairmont House, Hunningham

The dining room Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusLeamington