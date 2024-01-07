Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.2million home located in a village near Leamington
This gallery looks at the five-bed home in Hunningham.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
A five-bed home in a village near Leamington has been listed for £1.2million.
Fairmont House in Hunningham is set in around a quarter acre of grounds.
The ground floor of the home features a kitchen and breakfast room as well as a separate dining room, lounge and a study.
Three of the double bedrooms also have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.
It also features a summerhouse.
For more information contact Brendan Petticrew and Partners on: 01920 455465
