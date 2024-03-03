Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.2millon Regency town house in Leamington

A Regency town house located in the heart of Leamington has been put on the market.

The four-bed terraced property in Church Hill has been listed with a guide price of £1,200,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The home is set across six floors.

On the ‘garden level’ there is an open plan kitchen diner, a utility room and a living room which leads to the garden.

The ground level features another two reception rooms as well as an office.

A bathroom is located on the first floor and the second floor features two of the bedrooms – one with an ensuite.

The third floor features the third bedroom and the fourth floor houses the final bedroom and ensuite.

Outside, there is landscaped garden area with a patios and access to the garage.

1 . Church Hill, Leamington The kitchen area Photo: Fine and Country

2 . Church Hill, Leamington The kitchen diner Photo: Fine and Country

3 . Church Hill, Leamington One of the reception rooms Photo: Fine and Country