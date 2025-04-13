The pool.The pool.
Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.5m home in Warwick with its own swimming pool

By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
A six-bed property in Warwick with its own swimming pool has been on the market.

The property, known as West Lodge, is located in Myton Road and has been listed for offers over £1.5million with estate agents Fine and Country.

The home, which is a short distance from the town’s St Nicholas Park and Warwick Castle, is set across two levels.

On the ground floors there is a large kitchen as well as an open plan living/dining room. There is also an office, a snug and a family room.

There is also a connected annex/guest suite on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms – with two having ensuites. There is also a family bathroom.

The property is set within around an acre of land featuring patio areas, a lawn and a heated outdoor pool with a cover.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160507742#

The property has been listed for offers over £1,500,000.

