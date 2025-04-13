Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.5m home in Warwick with its own swimming pool

The property, known as West Lodge, is located in Myton Road and has been listed for offers over £1.5million with estate agents Fine and Country.
The home, which is a short distance from the town’s St Nicholas Park and Warwick Castle, is set across two levels.
On the ground floors there is a large kitchen as well as an open plan living/dining room. There is also an office, a snug and a family room.
There is also a connected annex/guest suite on the ground floor.
On the first floor there are four bedrooms – with two having ensuites. There is also a family bathroom.
The property is set within around an acre of land featuring patio areas, a lawn and a heated outdoor pool with a cover.
For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160507742#