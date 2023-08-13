Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.6M country home near Leamington with its own pool and stables
A country home near Leamington with its own swimming pool and stables has been placed on the market.
The six-bed property, which is in Ufton Fields, has been listed for £1,600,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.
It is set over two levels, with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, as well as a study and music room.
Upstairs, two bedrooms have ensuites, and there are two additional family bathrooms.
Outside, the property is set in around two acres of grounds, with an adjoining paddock, which is around four acres.
There is also a heated outdoor pool with changing rooms as well as three stables.
The property also has a triple garage.
For more information about the property contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386
To see more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138341231