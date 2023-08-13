Register
The six-bed country home has been placed on the market for £1,600,000. Photo by Fine and CountryThe six-bed country home has been placed on the market for £1,600,000. Photo by Fine and Country
Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.6M country home near Leamington with its own pool and stables

This photo gallery looks at the six-bed home which is set in around two acres of land and has an adjoining paddock of four acres.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST

A country home near Leamington with its own swimming pool and stables has been placed on the market.

The six-bed property, which is in Ufton Fields, has been listed for £1,600,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

It is set over two levels, with the ground floor featuring several reception rooms, as well as a study and music room.

Upstairs, two bedrooms have ensuites, and there are two additional family bathrooms.

Outside, the property is set in around two acres of grounds, with an adjoining paddock, which is around four acres.

There is also a heated outdoor pool with changing rooms as well as three stables.

The property also has a triple garage.

For more information about the property contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

To see more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138341231

The kitchen area. Photo by Fine and Country

1. Flax Hill in Ufton Fields, Leamington

The kitchen area. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The property has been placed on the market for £1.6million. Photo by Fine and Country

2. Flax Hill in Ufton Fields, Leamington

The property has been placed on the market for £1.6million. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The six-bed property has been listed for £1.6million. Photo by Fine and Country

3. Flax Hill in Ufton Fields, Leamington

The six-bed property has been listed for £1.6million. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

One of the reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country

4. Flax Hill in Ufton Fields, Leamington

One of the reception rooms. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

