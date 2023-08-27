Register
Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1m home in Leek Wootton with a golf club on its doorstep

The property gallery looks at the home which was only built just over two years ago.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

A £1million house in Leek Wootton that’s just a short walk from a golf club has been put up for sale.

Gaveston House, which was built just over two years ago, has been placed on the market with estate agent Julie Philpot.

The four bed property in Warwick Road is set within 460 acres of private land and is within walking distance of The Warwickshire Golf and Health Club.

The home is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring under floor heating and the garden area can be accessed from the open plan kitchen diner.

Upstairs the master bedroom has an ensuite and dressing room and there are another two bathrooms – with one being an ensuite.

There is also parking for three cars and a large garage.

For more information contact Julie Philpot on: 01926 895926

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139018799

The open plan kitchen diner. Photo by Julie Philpot

The lounge. Photo by Julie Philpot

The study. Photo by Julie Philpot

The house has been listed for £1,000,000. Photo by Julie Philpot

