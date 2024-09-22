Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1million home in a village near Warwick

The four-bed property, which is in Beausale, has been listed with a guide price of £1,000,000 with estate agents ChangeHomes.

Describing the property the estate agents said: “Available for the first time in over 25 years, this beautiful house offers an impressive 3,300 square feet of space, providing ample room for you and your family to spread out and relax.” The home is all set over one ground floor level.

There are multiple reception rooms, as well as a kitchen that leads to a dining room and utility room, a study and a conservatory.

Connecting to the utility room is a double garage as well as a workshop and storage area.

One of the bedrooms has an ensuite and there is another family bathroom.

Outside, there is also a large garden.

For more information contact ChangeHomes on: 01564 334749.

