Property Focus: Take a look inside this £2million Georgian villa in Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 17:15 BST
A Grade II listed Georgian villa in Leamington has been put on the market.

The five-bed home in Willes Road has been listed with a guide price of £2,000,000 with estate agents By Design.

It is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring kitchen and dining areas, a study, utility and a potential sixth bedroom.

On the first floor there is a sitting room, drawing room and snug, a bedroom with an ensuite and another study.

The second floor features the remaining bedrooms as well as three more bathrooms.

Outside the property is set in a third of an acre and has parking for up to 10 cars. According to the estate agents, groundwork and planning is in place for the installation of a two-storey double garage with annexe/study above it.

An open house event is due to be help on February 15 by appointment only.

For more information contact By Design on: 03301 655658

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/157588955#

