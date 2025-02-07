Property Focus: Take a look inside this £2million Georgian villa in Leamington

The five-bed home in Willes Road has been listed with a guide price of £2,000,000 with estate agents By Design.

It is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring kitchen and dining areas, a study, utility and a potential sixth bedroom.

On the first floor there is a sitting room, drawing room and snug, a bedroom with an ensuite and another study.

The second floor features the remaining bedrooms as well as three more bathrooms.

Outside the property is set in a third of an acre and has parking for up to 10 cars. According to the estate agents, groundwork and planning is in place for the installation of a two-storey double garage with annexe/study above it.

An open house event is due to be help on February 15 by appointment only.

For more information contact By Design on: 03301 655658

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/157588955#

1 . Willes Road, Leamington The property has been listed with a guide price of £2,000,000. Photo: By Design

2 . Willes Road, Leamington The hallway. Photo: By Design

3 . Willes Road, Leamington The kitchen area. Photo: By Design